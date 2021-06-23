Scoring a first FIA ERC3 Junior Championship podium in only his second start at European level was an “amazing” achievement for Norbert Maior.

With younger sister Francesca co-driving his Topp-Cars Rally Team-run, Pirell-equipped Peugeot 208 Rally4, Maior finished runner-up to winner Sami Pajari.



“My first podium in ERC3 Junior, it’s amazing, I am really happy,” said the talented but underfunded Romanian. “It was a really complicated weekend, but we enjoyed it and we are happy to be at the finish of the rally. We are really looking forward to the next event we can do because I hope it’s not a single event here.”

