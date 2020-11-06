The ORLEN Team driver and reigning Polish champion completed the 2.4-kilometre course in a table-topping time of 1m38.5s, edging out World Rally Championship event winner Andreas Mikkelsen by 0.7s.



“I did my best,” said Marczyk, who is also a contender for ERC1 Junior points. “I want to send cheers to Poland, some say we are fast only on straights, but now we probably showed that we can be fast also on technical stages.”



Oliver Solberg was third quickest followed by Oliver Solberg, Hungarian championship leader Ferenc Vincze Jr and former Nyíregyháza Rally winner András Hadik.



Craig Breen reported making a “shambles of a start” on his way to the eighth quickest time for Team MRF Tyres. Miklós Csomós was equal on time with Breen as Simon Wagner and Emil Lindholm completed the top 10.



Championship leader Alexey Lukyanuk dropped 5.5s the pacesetters after stalling at the start. Four-time national champion Norbert Herczig was P12 for MOL Racing Team.



Home hero Tibor Érdi Jr set the pace in ERC2, comfortably faster than championship rival Zelindo Melegari. Howevever, it was a bad start for Abarth Rally Cup leader Andrea Mabellini, who stopped in the stage with damaged front-left suspension.



Hungarian Martin László and Norbert Maior were joint fastest in ERC3 with Romanian newcomer Maior quickest of the Pirelli-equipped ERC3 Junior drivers in his Napoca Rally Academy Peugeot 208 Rally4.



Rachele Somaschini, who along with Ola Jr Nore is giving Toksport WRT’s Renault Clio RSR Rally5 its ERC debut, injured her shoulder, while class rival Amaury Molle had reported a problem switching his Peugeot 208 R2 to stage mode.



The rally continues with SS2, Újhuta – Bózsva from 09h53 local time tomorrow (Saturday).



Photo:Julian Porter/ERC Radio