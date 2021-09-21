Miko Marczyk scored more FIA European Rally Championship points with fifth place on last weekend’s 55th Azores Rallye, which he described as the “toughest challenge” of his career to date.

Marczyk, a member of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory, was competing in São Miguel for the first time but achieved his goal of building his experience for the future by getting to the finish alongside co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk.



“I am happy because we are here and this is something unbelievable because this was the toughest challenge of my rally career,” Marczyk said at the finish of the iconic Sete Cidades volcano stage on Saturday afternoon. “We have a lot of new information and this is important for us. But I am here with a good score and I am really happy and proud of my team.”



ORLEN Team driver Marczyk’s fifth place in the Azores means he remains in the top three of the ERC standings.

ERC Sixth appeals as Scandola posts season-high ERC result 13 HOURS AGO

ERC Home hero Moura reveals his ERC Azores podium disappointment 19 HOURS AGO