Miko Marczyk opted to run first on the road on Rally Hungary’s Saturday stages in his ORLEN Team Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.

At the Start Order Selection in Nyíregyháza earlier, Marczyk was the third driver to select their position for section two of leg one and chose third place.



“I hope it will be quite clean because in many places there are anti-cuts and being first car on the road we will see the road which is quite similar to the recce,” said Marczyk, who claimed the top ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory prize for 2021 on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras earlier this month. “I would like to use it as an advantage because in the Polish championship this year all the time we are the first number on the stage so it will be the same like last week on Rally Košice.”



Nikolay Gryazin, who earned the right to choose first after topping the Qualifying Stage times, chose position two. Mads Østberg, who was second to pick, chose position three.



