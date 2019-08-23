Marczyk “fighting” for ERC return

Miko Marczyk is “fighting” to return to the FIA European Rally Championship in 2020 after making his debut on Barum Czech Rally Zlín last week with ŠKODA Polska Motorsport.

Marczyk, who has tackled two ERC1 Junior rounds alongside his Polish championship title challenge, wants to increase his experience of international competition in 2020, having gained more valuable knowledge in Zlín, despite a heavy crash forcing his exit on leg one alongside co-driver Szymon Gospadarczyk.



“Both Szymon and myself are okay after our big crash, which is the most important thing,” said Marczyk. “After our analysis we know what went bad and it’s a pity we were not able to take the experience of all these kilometres because this rally was about gaining the experience, not about the speed. Barum is a very hard rally, as we discovered, and this is important for the future. Now we will focus on the Polish championship where we have two events remaining. It’s our main goal for this year but we are still fighting to be in the ERC next year.”

