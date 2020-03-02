ERC

Marczyk gets PKN Orlen backing for ERC1 Junior bid

Marczyk gets PKN Orlen backing for ERC1 Junior bid
By ERC

37 minutes agoUpdated 30 minutes ago

Polish champion Miko Marczyk will contest the 2020 FIA ERC1 Junior Championship with backing from PKN Orlen.

The 24-year-old will contest the six-event series for young stars in Rally2 cars starting with the Azores Rallye from 26-28 March.

Szymon Gospadarczyk will co-drive his ŠKODA Fabia R5.

A full announcement, including comments from Miko, will appear at FIAERC.com soon.

Photo:Facebook.com/Mikomarczykmotorsport

The post Marczyk gets PKN Orlen backing for ERC1 Junior bid appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

On the same topic