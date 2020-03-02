Polish champion Miko Marczyk will contest the 2020 FIA ERC1 Junior Championship with backing from PKN Orlen.

The 24-year-old will contest the six-event series for young stars in Rally2 cars starting with the Azores Rallye from 26-28 March.



Szymon Gospadarczyk will co-drive his ŠKODA Fabia R5.



A full announcement, including comments from Miko, will appear at FIAERC.com soon.



Photo:Facebook.com/Mikomarczykmotorsport

The post Marczyk gets PKN Orlen backing for ERC1 Junior bid appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.