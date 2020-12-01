Marczyk stepped up to the FIA European Rally Championship full time in 2020 after winning the Polish title last season.



Competing under the ORLEN Team banner, Marczyk and co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk were fastest on the Qualifying Stage on Rally Islas Canarias, led Rally Hungary after winning the opening superspecial and scored a season best fourth overall among the ERC registered drivers on Rally Fafe Montelongo.



“It was challenging, it was tough, maybe even tougher than I was thinking before the season,” said Marczyk at the finish of Rally Islas Canarias. “On this rally we did a good job with Szymon and I’m happy especially that on the first loop of the first day we did the wrong tyre strategy. We tried to survive and we did not make big mistakes.



“The second loop was much better and on the final day we did some quite good performances. I have a lot of new experiences, of course I would like to be faster but I am gaining experience all the time and I am really happy to be here on the finish line because it was not so easy.”



Marczyk drove a Sports Racing Technologies-run Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo on Michelin tyres.