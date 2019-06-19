Marczyk is a man with a plan on ERC return

Miko Marczyk won’t just be trying to extend his lead at the top of the Polish championship standings when he contests the ERC-counting PZM 76th Rally Poland next week.

The 23-year-old, who claimed his first national championship event win in a fine fifth overall on Rally Poland last September, is back in his ŠKODA Polska Motorsport Fabia R5 and ready to compare his pace with his rivals from the FIA European Rally Championship.



After the opening two rounds of the Polish championship, Marczyk is first ahead of fellow young promise Tomasz Kasperczyk and ready to chase more success on the high-speed gravel stages of the Masuria lake district in northern Poland.



“Of course, the priority is the Polish championship and with double points on Rally Poland it’s really important to be at the finish and be in the game,” said Marczyk, who only began competing in 2016. “But I don’t want to think a lot about the points. I would like to have fun and be the best version of me as a driver that I can.



“Rally Poland last year was only my second event on gravel and I’ve not driven on gravel since then. We were six seconds in front of Łukasz Habaj and Daniel Dymurski. I think they made progress and now they are leading the ERC championship and I am really happy about that. Last year [current ERC1 Junior leader] Chris Ingram was 0.3s per kilometre faster than us so it will be good to see the difference this time. The competition in the ERC is really high, but I hope I can use my knowledge and experience of last year to be a little more competitive and fight closer with the ERC guys. But I also need to stay calm, drive at my pace and not be over-pushing from the start.



“The preparation last year was a little bit better because we had quite a lot of tests, a small event in Lithuania and then we had Rally Poland. This year we just have one test day according to the regulations and I’ve had a break of nine months since my last gravel rally. I just hope I will be smart, that’s the most important thing.”



Marczyk, who will be co-driven by Szymon Gospadarczyk, is registered for points in the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship, the category for young stars in R5 cars. He won the Polish championship season-opening Rajd Świdnicki KRAUSE and finished second to Tomasz Kasperczyk, a former ERC1 Junior regular, on the last round, Rajd Nadwiślański. Kasperczyk is also on the Rally Poland entry list.



Based in Mikołajki, PZM 76th Rally Poland takes place from 28-30 June. It features 15 all-gravel stages over a competitive distance of 201.42 kilometres.

The post Marczyk is a man with a plan on ERC return appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.