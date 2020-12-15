Miko Marczyk was back in action in his native Poland last weekend following his impressive FIA ERC1 Junior Championship campaign with the ORLEN Team.

The 2019 Polish champion was appearing at the first running of the Tor Modlin Rally Show as a course car driver, swapping his familiar Škoda Fabia Rally2 for a production-based, Michelin-equipped Škoda Octavia RS iv.



And there was another change with the vastly experienced Maciej Wisławski deputising for Marczyk’s regular co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk, who was competing on a FIA World Cup for Cross Country Bajas round in Saudi Arabia.



Driving a Hyundai i20 R5, Jari Huttunen, the 2017 ERC3 Junior Championship runner-up and 2020 Polish champion, won the nine-stage rally, which was organised by seven-time FIA European Rally Championship event winner Leszek Kuzaj.



Photo:Maciej Niechwiadowicz/Niechwiadowicz.com/Facebook.com/mikomarczykmotorsport/