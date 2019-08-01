Marczyk on for next ERC Junior run

Miko Marczyk will return to the FIA ERC1 Junior Championship on the season-deciding Barum Czech Rally Zlín later this month.

It will be the highly-rated Polish driver’s first appearance in the European Rally Championship outside his homeland and comes on the back of a strong run to third place in class on PZM 76th Rally Poland in late June.



“It will probably be a much harder rally for us because I haven't got experience on those roads,” said Marczyk. “Also, the speed is very high, but it will be our second round in ERC and maybe, on the finish of this season, if everything is good, we can drive in the final round of ERC in Hungary, but it's not confirmed now.”



Szymon Gospadarczyk will co-drive Marczyk’s ŠKODA Polska Motorsport-entered, Kresta Racing-run Fabia R5. Barum Czech Rally Zlín takes place from 16-18 August on all-asphalt stages.

