ORLEN Team’s Miko Marczyk will run through Sunday’s stages of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras as the first car on the road.

The 2019 Polish champion completed leg one in P10, which means he goes first on leg one under the reverse-seeding rule. Andreas Mikkelsen, who led after eight stages of the FIA European Rally Championship counter, starts 10th for Toksport WRT.



