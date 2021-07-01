Miko Marczyk is the highest-seeded ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members on Rally Liepāja, the second event of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

The 25-year-old rising star from Poland placed second on his home round of the ERC last month and is among five ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members competing in Latvia this weekend.



New for 2021, the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory offers various incentives for drivers aged 28 and under at the start of 2021 competing in the ERC in Rally2 cars on MICHELIN tyres. The incentives include:



*Best performing driver after six rounds gets full MICHELIN tyre allocation for final two events of 2021

*Special tyre prices for ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members on first six events of 2021 ERC season

*Tyre guidance from a MICHELIN tyre engineer on all ERC rounds in 2021

*VIP visit to MICHELIN’s Clermont-Ferrand headquarters in France for the three best performing ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members following the first six events of the 2021 ERC season



But as well as the incentives on offer, the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory will recognise the performance of this group of rising talents and provide additional assistance as follows:



*ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member achievements highlighted in the results of the first six events

*Dedicated content on FIAERC.com and the ERC’s social media channels

*Footage made available to ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members during each rally

*Highlights review video published at FIAERC.com and shared through ERC’s social media channels



THE ERC-MICHELIN TALENT FACTORY MEMBERS ON RALLY LIEPĀJA



Erik Cais (21, Czech Republic)

Cais was a top downhill mountain bike racer until injury put paid to a promising international career in the sport. He took up rallying in 2018 and has demonstrated a considerable talent, first at Rally4 level and, from 2020, at Rally2 level in the ERC.



Efrén Llarena (26, Spain)

A product of Spanish ASN RFEDA’s Rallye Team Spain driver development programme, Llarena claimed an ERC3/ERC3 Junior title double in 2019 and has since gone on to impress in Rally2 machinery. He switches to Škoda Fabia power for 2021.



Miko Marczyk (25, Poland)

The 2019 Polish champion, Marczyk’s progression is remarkable given the fact he only took up rallying in 2016 with no previous competition experience to count on. A frontrunner in ERC1 Junior last season, Marczyk is part of the ORLEN-supported athlete programme in his homeland.



Grégoire Munster (22, Luxembourg)

Born in Luxembourg but living in Belgium, Munster has followed in the wheel tracks of his ERC event-winning father Bernard. After impressing in two-wheel-drive machinery, Munster quickly adapted to four-wheel drive and came close to beating Oliver Solberg to the ERC1 Junior crown in 2020.



Simone Tempestini (26, Romania)

Despite his age, Tempestini is already a five-time Romanian champion and also lists an FIA Junior world title on his impressive CV. Highly capable on gravel an asphalt he’s making the ERC his focus in 2021 alongside a bid for a sixth national crown.

ERC From crosskarts to first ERC start for Nogene 3 HOURS AGO

ERC “Biggest accident” won’t put off ERC ace Devine 6 HOURS AGO