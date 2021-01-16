FIA European Rally Championship co-driver Szymon Gospodarczyk said he was “incredibly happy” after finishing the 2021 Dakar in fourth position in the SSV final classification.

Navigating fellow Pole Michał Goczał on the gruelling Saudi Arabia-based cross-country event, Gospodarczyk, who co-drove ORLEN Team’s Miko Marczyk in ERC1 Junior last season, said: “Congratulations first and foremost Michał, you did a great job. It was a pleasure to ride in such a team.”



Aron Domżala, who finished fifth on the ERC-counting PZM Rally Poland, placed third in the SSV division, while ERC event winner Nasser Al-Attiyah finished second overall alongside navigator Mathieu Baumel.



Photo:Facebook.com/Szymon-Gospodarczyk-rally-co-driver