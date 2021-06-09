Miko Marczyk won’t be short of confidence when he starts his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship next week.

The ORLEN Team driver topped the Polish championship classification on last weekend’s Rally Žemaitija in Lithuania, which he was using as practice for the ERC season-opening ORLEN 77th Rally Poland from June 18-20.



‘It's a great return to the Polish championship for us and a successful training ahead of the upcoming challenges,” said the 2019 Polish champion, who was co-driven by Szymon Gospodarczyk.



Photo:Facebook.com/mikomarczykmotorsport

