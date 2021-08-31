Filip Mareš had every sympathy for Erik Cais after his fellow Czech crashed out of the lead of their home round of the FIA European Rally Championship with the finish in sight, but the 2019 ERC1 Junior champion was thrilled with his last-gasp podium nevertheless.

Mareš, who also finished on the Barum Czech Rally Zlín podium two years ago, moved from fourth to third after Cais hit trouble on the deciding stage on Sunday afternoon.



The result came on the back of a strong performance from Mareš, who recovered from a car-damaging testing crash on Wednesday and overcame a time penalty to be in podium contention starting the final stage of the event. He also impressed with second fastest time on the Pindula night stage on Saturday.



“To be on the podium on this difficult rally is always amazing so we are very satisfied and we would like to say a big thanks to my team and my co-driver [Radovan Bucha] because they did a very good job during the weekend,” said Mareš, who recently turned 30. “It’s bad luck for Erik because he deserved the victory on this rally but it’s like that and we take third place, which is fantastic for us.”



Mareš continued: “It was tough for me because I didn’t have so much possibilities to test properly before this rally and after six weeks without driving it was not so easy to keep the proper pace like the other competitors. Finally, we are here, we were quite strong in some stages, in the longest stages so we must be satisfied with the result.”



Barum Czech Rally Zlín marked a welcome ERC return for Mareš, who was a regular in the series for two seasons in 2017 and 2019.



“It was fantastic to be back, the [ERC] guys are very fast and it was fantastic to battle with them,” Mareš said. “Hopefully we are able to do more rallies this year, if not this year definitely next season.”

