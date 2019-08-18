Mares beats Ingram by 0.3s in thrilling Barum Czech Rally Zlín finale

Filip Mareš (ACCR Czech Rally Team) scored a historic victory in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC1 Junior category, fighting Chris Ingram (Toksport WRT) tooth and nail to take the title by just 0.3s on Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

Jan Kopecký (ŠKODA Motorsport) was unchallenged for victory out front after Alexey Lukyanuk (Saintéloc Junior Team) and Nikolay Gryazin (Sports Racing Technologies) – who was using the second of his prize drives as last year’s ERC1 Junior champion – both hit trouble on Saturday.



But behind the now eight-time Barum Czech Rally Zlín winner, Mareš and Ingram were swapping positions on almost every stage, trading only a handful of seconds on each stage.



Unhappy with the twisty nature of the Maják stage, Ingram lost three seconds to Mareš and fell to second in ERC1 Junior, though had put himself back into the lead by 0.6s by beating his Czech rival on the iconic Pindula test.



That created a tense showdown on Kašava, the final stage of the rally, and running wide on the second-last corner of the rally led to Ingram finishing 0.9s down, allowing Mareš to secure the 100,000 euro prize pot to compete on the last two rounds of the ERC season, Cyprus Rally and Rally Hungary.



Ingram may have missed out on the ERC1 Junior title but his third place overall has put him one point ahead of Lukyanuk in the overall ERC classification, with Łukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies) a further nine behind after retiring with rollcage damage in Sunday morning service.



Tomáš Kostka (Kresta Racing) finished just one place away from a fourth ERC podium in fourth place, mirroring Mareš and Ingram’s times closely but falling back slightly as the day wore on.



Past ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior champion Marijan Griebel took a much needed top five finish after a difficult season, taking a cautious approach on the notoriously tricky asphalt stages and gradually moving up the leaderboard during the weekend.



Simon Wagner’s ERC1 Junior debut was a highly successful one, using the skills and knowledge accrued during his ERC3 Junior career to score a class podium and sixth place overall on his ERC debut in an R5 car.



Driving the new ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo, Wagner overcame a stomach bug on Saturday to push on up the leaderboard, retaking the final ERC1 Junior podium spot after Nikolay Gryazin struck a bridge and broke the rear-left corner of his older-spec Fabia.



Jaromír Tarabus (Agrorodeo) finished seventh and looked set to be followed into eighth place by Vojtěch Štajf, but the ACCR Czech Rally Team captain crashed out on the final stage of the rally, promoting Tomáš Pospíšilík (BTH Import Stal Rally Team) to eighth instead.



Pospíšilík, one of the original competitors in the first ever ERC Junior event back in 2014, secured fourth place in ERC1 Junior on his category debut, his one minute loss with a puncture on Maják not posing any obstacle to scoring his first overall top 10 finish in ERC.



Martin Březík (Samohýl ŠKODA Team) picked up ninth place after Martin Vlček (Hyundai Kowax Racing) retired close to the finish of the final stage, while ERC3 winner Jean-Baptiste Franceschi completed the top 10 in his Ford Fiesta R2T.

