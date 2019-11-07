ERC
Mareš gets set for ERC1 Junior prize drive in Hungary
Filip Mareš is getting ever closer to his first of two prize drives for winning the 2019 FIA ERC1 Junior Championship*.
The Autoclub of the Czech Republic-backed star took the category honours after beating fellow young talent Chris Ingram in a Barum Czech Rally Zlín final-stage showdown by 0.3 seconds.
As well as the prestigious FIA title**, Mareš has been allocated 100,000 euros to support his ongoing participation in the ERC.
In addition to contesting Rally Hungary in a ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo run by Kresta Racing, Mareš will tackle the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season-opening Azores Rallye from 26-28 March.
His ŠKODA Fabia R5 Evo, which he’s using in competition for the first timie, is pictured in the Rally Hungary service park in Nyíregyháza.
*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA
