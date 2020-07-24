Mares hoping for ERC Rally di Roma Capitale start following practice crash

-

Filip Mareš is hoping his Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo can be repaired in time to enable him to start Rally di Roma Capitale.

Mareš, the ERC1 Junior champion from 2019, crashed in Free Practice this morning and has not been able to take part in the Qualifying Stage for the FIA European Rally Championship season-opener as a result.



“I am not able to say what exactly has happened,” said the ACCR Czech Rally Team driver. “I lost the rear in a fast, bumpy section after the start. I get a big slide and went off backwards. We will see if we are able to repair the car until the start, the car is still in the bushes. But we will try.”



Mareš is likely to have to take the ceremonial start in Rome this evening on foot while his Rexteam mechanics work on repairing his Michelin-shod Fabia.

