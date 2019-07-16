Mares hoping for Roma ERC start following Czech crash

ERC1 Junior title chaser Filip Mareš is hoping for good news in his bid to contest Rally di Roma Capitale this week.

Mareš crashed out of the Czech championship-counting Rally Bohemia last weekend, which left his Kresta Racing-run ŠKODA Fabia R5 in need of substantial repair.



“We are doing everything we can to be at the start in Rome,” said the ACCR Czech Rally Team driver. “There is a lot of work to do but I hope it will be possible. We went out of the road and hit a ditch with the front. The damage is expensive, but we won’t know until we can start the engine if it will be possible to do the rally. At the moment it is 90 per cent possible but we don’t know for sure.”



If Mareš does make Friday’s start, then he will look to count on experience gained from his first Rally di Roma Capitale appearance in September 2017 when he took the ERC3 Junior win alongside co-driver Jan Hloušek.



“I have some great memories from Rome from 2017,” said Mareš.“It was my first and only win in ERC3 Junior and it was a nice experience. The victory in Poland was unexpected so we have to be confident for Rome.”

