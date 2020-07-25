Mares is back: ERC1 Junior champion’s damaged Skoda repaired following practice roll

-

Filip Mareš is set to line up on the start line for Rally di Roma Capitale’s opening special stage as planned after his Rexteam mechanics fixed his Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo following the Czech driver’s roll in Free Practice yesterday morning.

However, while the 2019 FIA ERC1 Junior champion is back in action, Enrico Brazzoli and Damiano de Tommaso are non-starters after they both crashed during Friday’s Qualifying Stage.

