Mares out of power in ERC

Filip Mareš has been forced to retire from Rally Hungary, his bid for a podium finish on the FIA European Rally Championship decider coming to an end due to a powersteering failure.

Taking up his first prize drive from ERC promoter Eurosport Events for winning the 2019 FIA ERC1 Junior Championship*, Mareš started leg two 6.8s behind Frigyes Turán in the battle for third place.



But prior to starting this morning’s opening stage, a powersteering fault developed on the Kresta Racing-run ŠKODA Fabia R5 Mareš shares with co-driver and fellow Czech Jan Hloušek.“Shortly before the first start of the day we lost the powersteering completely so it would be very difficult to go through the whole loop and together with the team we decided to retire,” the Czech federation-backed driver told ERC Radio's Julian Porter. “It’s bad luck for us because I hope it would be a good day for us and another experience in wet conditions, but that’s rally.”



With Mareš out, Motorsport Ireland-backed Callum Devine moves into fourth place in his Hyundai Motorsport N-entered i20 R5.



