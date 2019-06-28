Mareš picks first, goes last in ERC road order

Filip Mareš took advantage of his PZM 76th Rally Poland Qualifying Stage win in the FIA European Rally Championship to pick an optimal road order position, starting P15 for Saturday’s stages.

With the starting order for this evening’s Mikołajki Arena superspecial being chosen by the organisers, the top 15 from Friday’s Qualifying Stage instead picked their road order for stages two to nine, which all take place on Saturday.



All 15 drivers picked the lowest road order position available to them, with Qualifying Stage winner Mareš picking P15 and those after him picking one place above whoever had gone previously.



“It’s an easy selection for me because I’m not so experienced on gravel and there’s no doubt about this position,” said Mareš.



“I’m quite sure this position will help me a lot on the stages and I will try to do my best.”



Also benefiting from strong road order positions were ERC1 Juniors Miko Marczyk (ŠKODA Polska Motorsport)in P13 and Matias Adielsson (Sweden National Team) in P11, the duo sandwiching ERC3 Junior graduate Jari Huttunen (Hyundai Motorsport N) in P12.



However, ERC championship leader Łukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies) faces a tough start to his home rally, with some potential road sweeping effects to deal with as fourth car on the road.



“It will be difficult tomorrow,” said Habaj.



“There are some parts which are softer and I think road order on this rally is not so crucial as on Rally Liepāja, for example, so I hope it won't ruin the whole rally.”



PZM 76th Rally Poland begins with a superspecial around Mikołajki Arena at 18h00 CEST today, with Saturday’s first stage, the 11.26 kilometre Paprotki stage, beginning at 08h30 CEST tomorrow.

