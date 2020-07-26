Mares to run first on deciding day of ERC Rally di Roma Capitale

-

Filip Mareš will run at the front of the field when round one of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship concludes today (Sunday).

The ERC1 Junior champion from 2019 finished Saturday’s leg in P11 but was promoted to P10 when Giacomo Scattolon was forced out after his car caught fire following stage six.



With the top 10 positions after leg one reversed for leg two, Mareš will open the road followed by ERC1 Junior contenders Emil Lindholm, Grégoire Munster and Efrén Llarena.



Sunday’s itinerary features nine stages from 08h32 local time. A link to the start list appears below.



Rally di Roma Capitale 2020 leg two start list

