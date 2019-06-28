Mareš tops ERC Junior domination of Poland Qualifying

ACCR Czech Rally Team’s FIA European Rally Championship charger Filip Mareš led a dominant performance by ERC1 Junior drivers on PZM 76th Rally Poland’s Qualifying Stage, beating Miko Marczyk by 0.5s.

Setting the pace with a 1m49.217s, Mareš earned the right to be first to select their road order position this afternoon, taking his first ever Qualifying Stage victory.



“This is for my brother. It is his 30th birthday today so I wanted to push for him. So happy birthday brother!” said Mareš.



ERC1 Junior stars in R5 cars made up five of the top nine drivers on the Qualifying Stage.



Behind Škoda Polska Motorsport’s young talent Marczyk in second, former ERC3 Junior Championship star Jari Huttunen was third for Hyundai Motorsport N, only 0.003s faster than Sweden National Team’s Matias Adielsson.



Norbert Herczig (MOL Racing Team) was fifth fastest, less than a tenth of a second up on ERC1 Junior points leader Chris Ingram in sixth.



Hiroki Arai, making his second ERC1 Junior appearance with Team STARD, was ninth, ahead of 2017 ERC1 Junior champion Marijan Griebel in P10.



Championship frontrunners Łukasz Habaj (Sports Racing Technologies) and Alexey Lukyanuk (Saintéloc Racing) struggled to make an impact, going P11 and P12 respectively.



Albert von Thurn und Taxis (Baumschlager Rallye & Racing) will be the last driver to select their road order position.



Vaidotas Žala (Agrorodeo) and Pedro Antunes (FPAK Portugal Team ERC) did not take part in the Qualifying Stage, with impact damage and a rollover in Free Practice respectively side-lining both.



Start order selection takes place at 15h15 CEST in Mikołajki's Main Square, followed by the ceremonial start 45 minutes later.

