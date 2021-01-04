Yves Matton, the FIA Rally Director, was asked for his thoughts on the work of Eurosport Events during the 2020 season and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Matton said: “For sure Eurosport Events did great work. They started soon after the first lockdown ended in a country [Italy] that really suffered in the first wave. But they were always fighting for it, changing their plans and anticipating. At the end, we had a really interesting championship and also some good surprises, like Rally Islas Canarias. When it’s raining, it’s not normal for this rally but it’s good for the drivers and co-drivers to be challenged in every condition. It gave more value to the title.”



The 2021 ERC season is due to get underway on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras in Portugal from March 12-14.