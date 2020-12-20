ERC Junior is the first championship to adopt the new-for-2021 Rally3 regulations with the champion earning a FIA Junior World Rally Championship prize drive for 2022.



Speaking following Friday’s ground-breaking announcement, Matton said: “This is the first action in the process of redefining the rally sporting pyramid with more announcements due at the start of 2021.



“In the meantime, any initiative that creates a clear path between the FIA European Rally Championship and the FIA World Rally Championship is to be applauded and I am very pleased that we could sit down with M-Sport, Pirelli and Eurosport Events with the clear objective of achieving our shared goals.



“It’s vital for the future of our sport that young drivers are given accessible opportunities to build their international experience in four-wheel-drive machinery and this project does exactly that.”