The 2021 FIA ERC Junior and ER3 Junior championships consist of six rounds with drivers counting their best five scores.

With four events on asphalt and two on gravel, the ERC Junior/ERC3 Junior season is scheduled to start on Rally Islas Canarias from May 6-8 and is due to conclude on Rally Hungary from October 22-24.



The calendar is as follows:



Round 1:Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), May 6-8, 2021

Round 2:77th Rally Poland (Gravel), June 18-20, 2021

Round 3:Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), July 1-3, 2021

Round 4:Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy, asphalt), July 23-25, 2021

Round 5:50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-29, 2021

Round 6:Rally Hungary (Asphalt), October 22-24, 2021