The former Austrian champion narrowly missed out on scoring his first stage win in the ERC when he finished second to Oliver Solberg by 2.0s on SS12 in the Ford Fiesta R5 MklI he shares with co-driver Poldi Welsersheimb.



“To see we had a good pace again, I’m very happy to be here,” said the ex-GT racer. “It was a super tough rally for us, so easy to make a mistake, so many really good guys went off. Thank you to Poldi and all the team for a good car. It’s a good result but we all did a good job and I’m happy to be in the top six.”



Mayr-Melnhof also finished fifth on the Cyprus Rally in 2019.