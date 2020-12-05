Only Alexey Lukyanuk, this year’s FIA European Rally Championship winner**, was faster through the 11.85-kilometre test, proof of former circuit racer Mayr-Melnhof’s continued progression with the DriftCompany Rally Team.



“At the beginning of the season we were struggling so much with this car but we are getting to grips with it more and more,” said the 2018 Austrian champion, who is co-driven by compatriot Poldi Weisersheimb. “Thank you to Poldi and the whole team, they did a great job with the new car.”



Mayr-Melnhof could have finished higher up the order than his eventual P16, as he explained. “This was an amazing rally, we had a lot fun, but we were unlucky with the clutch [on leg one]. But were eighth overall [on leg two] with good times, really pushing hard and also having a lot of fun in the car.”