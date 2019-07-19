Mayr-Melnhof has “perfect” car for ERC in Rome

Reigning Austrian national rally champion Niki Mayr-Melnhof believes his car is “perfect” after going fourth on the FIA European Rally Championship’s Qualifying Stage on Rally di Roma Capitale.

Mayr-Melnhof, who was previously team-mate to fellow ERC competitor Albert von Thurn und Taxis in GT racing, scored four wins on his way to his national title last year, and is now looking for his first top five finish on the international stage.



He finished P10 on Rally Islas Canarias earlier this year but zoomed out of the blocks in Rome, posting fourth-fastest time on the Qualifying Stage in a DriftCompany-prepared Ford Fiesta R5.



“We have found a very good set-up on the [pre-event] test. It was working perfectly on the QS, same as the car and tyres, everything was perfect,” said Mayr-Melnhof.



“The rally will be long and we are here for the first time so it will not be easy.”

