Mayr-Melnhof Hungary to show more ERC pace after strong Cyprus comeback

Niki Mayr-Melnhof’s ERC career-best fifth shows he’s on the “right path” in the FIA European Rally Championship.

Ex-GT racer Mayr-Melnhof hit back from a trouble-hit Cyprus Rally opening leg to charge from P11 to the top five on the second day, picking up six bonus points for finishing leg two in the runner-up spot in the process.



“The first day was a really a tough test on all of us, the whole team, to keep the focus with everything going on,” said the 2018 Austrian champion of his early mechanical woes. “But the team was really great to put the car like it was [on day two] and we could push more and more. At least we’ve shown we’re really on the right path and we pushed to the maximum on the last stage, to the last metre because it was so much fun.”



Mayr-Melnhof, who completed the Cyprus Rally with back-to-back third-place stage finishes, is set to contest the inaugural Rally Hungary from 8-10 November in a Ford Fiesta R5 run by The Drift Company. Based in the city of Nyíregyháza, the all-asphalt event forms the deciding round of the 2019 ERC season.

