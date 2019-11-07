Mayr-Melnhof in the Hungary ERC points hunt

Niki Mayr-Melnhof starts Rally Hungary firmly in the frame to build on his impressive showings during this season’s FIA European Rally Championship.

The ex-GT racer and 2018 Austrian rally champion was fifth on the last round, the gravel-based Cyprus Rally, but will be hoping to show off his Tarmac-driving skills in the Ford Fiesta R5 he shares with co-driver Poldi Welsersheimb.



After placing P10 on Rally Islas Canarias in May, Mayr-Melnhof was fifth quickest on the Rally di Roma Capitale Qualifying Stage only to crash out of contention on the opening test. However, he returned on day two and pasted a handful of top 10 stage times for Beppo Harrach’s The Drift Company team.



Photo:Chris Rawes/ERC Radio

