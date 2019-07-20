FIA European Rally Championship regular Zelindo Melegari is braced for an “emotional” debut in the Abarth Rally Cup this weekend.

The Italian has swapped his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X for the Pirelli-equipped Abarth 124 rally ahead of Rally di Roma Capitale.



Ahead of the ceremonial start in Rome on Friday evening, Melegari revealed he was a boyhood fan of Abarth rally cars.



“My passion started when I was 11,” said Melegari, a contender for ERC2 points. “I had a poster of an Abarth rally car featuring Markku Alen. This rally will be a little bit emotional for this reason.”



Melegari has covered approximately 40 kilometres in his Loran SRL-run Abarth. He’s therefore treating Rally di Roma Capitale as an extended test session.



“I will have nearly 200 kilometres of testing doing the rally,” said Melegari. “I want to arrive at the end with a podium to also have a good result in ERC2.”

The post Melegari expects “emotional” Abarth Rally Cup debut in ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.