Melegari gets set for ERC2 action

Zelindo Melegari has continued his preparations for his return to ERC2 action on Rally di Roma Capitale by unveiling his Subaru Impreza’s striking colour scheme.

From 24-26 July, the all-asphalt event is host to the opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season.



Melegari’s outing on Rally di Roma Capitale for GB Motors marks a welcome return to ERC action for the Italian driver, whose last appearance in the championship ended in a crash on Barum Czech Rally Zlín last August. That left Melegari and co-driver Corrado Bonato with serious injuries from which they have since recovered.



They have completed a test for Rally di Roma Capitale when they will be among the contenders for ERC2 points.

