Melegari tops ERC2 after strong results in a Subaru Impreza. But he’s switching to the Alpine for at least two rounds.



“There is a lot of attention for the car,” the Italian said. “It’s the first time for the new Alpine in the ERC. The car is very strong on Tarmac. Wet Tarmac is a little bit difficult because the tyre strategy [in shakedown] was not good, rain tyre when it was not wet and dry tyre when it was wet. The car is very easy to drive with a lot of changes to the set-up. I hope to make a good rally and defend my position in ERC2.”