-

Zelindo Melegari described winning the FIA European Rally Championship ERC2 category on his comeback from injury as a “perfect day”.

Melegari hadn’t competed since a crash on Barum Czech Rally Zlín last August left him and co-driver Corrado Bonato with serious injuries. But he showed no lasting affects to win his class on Rally di Roma Capitale ahead of ERC newcomer and Abarth Rally Cup winner Andrea Mabellini and Porsche 997 GT3 driver Petr Nešetříl.



“I am very happy for this result after one year away from rally,” said Italian Melegari. “It was the first rally with the new car on Tarmac, a perfect day. I was happy also to fight with the young drivers in the Abarth Rally Cup. It’s a good result for continuing the season.”



Roberto Gobbin drove his Abarth 124 rally to fourth with Latvia-based Dmitry Feofanov fifth, hitting back from a roll during testing on Tuesday on his second start on Tarmac. Poland’s Igor Widłak retired prior to SS7 with a sensor failure.



Abarth Rally Cup contender Dariusz Poloński was back in action for leg two after a turbo issue forced him out on Saturday morning. After going fastest in the one-make series and in ERC2 on SS7 and SS8, more turbo problems struck on SS9, forcing the Pole to retire for a second day running.

ERC Ford Fiesta Rally4 driver Torn takes ERC3 and ERC3 Junior double in dramatic finale 2 HOURS AGO

The post Melegari savours his “perfect day” in ERC2 on injury comeback appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Solberg clinches ERC1 Junior win on first Roma start 2 HOURS AGO