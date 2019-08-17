Melegari sets out his ERC2 goal

Zelindo Melegari has one goal in mind on Barum Czech Rally Zlín: to preserve his lead of the FIA ERC2 standings.

Melegari, who is 12 points in front in the class title battle, is making his second start on the sealed-surface event and his second in an Abarth 124 rally following his recent switch from Mitsubishi Lancer power.



“To confirm my position in the championship is the best goal,” said the Italian, runner-up in ERC2 in 2017. “I hope to have a fight with [Dariusz] Poloński and maybe also [Andrea] Nucita would be a very good goal for me.”



Following Friday night’s Zlín superspecial, Melegari is third in both the ERC3 and Abarth Rally Cup after a time-consuming spin in the bus stop section of the street stage.



Photo:Chris Rawes/ERC Radio

