-

FIA ERC1 Junior Championship driver Erik Cais celebrated turning 21 today (5 August) with a gift he’ll never forget.

Cais’s Orsák Rallysport team presented him with a signed Colin McRae autograph card and Ford Martini Racing press kit from 1999, the year Czech promise was born.



And with 5 August also rallying legend McRae’s birthday, it was a fitting and cherished gift for Cais, who lists the late Scot as one of his heroes.



Cais will be in action when Rally Liepāja hosts round two of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season from 14-16 August.



Photos:Martin Husár

ERC ERC history-maker Solberg up for Rally Liepaja double 3 HOURS AGO

The post Memories of legend McRae as team helps ERC Junior Cais celebrate turning 21 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Double ERC2 champion Erdi: Rally Liepaja is my all-time favourite 6 HOURS AGO