Click Driving a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 for Sports Racing Technologies, Gryazin was fastest on the opening two stages this morning to head Cais with Hungarian youngster Miklós Csomós third despite a spin on SS4.Gryazin reported a “scary moment” in SS4, which Cais completed with an unspecified mechanical issue on his Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally2.“Let's see what we can do,” Gryazin said at the finish of SS4, which was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube . “We went off in one corner, it was a flat-out corner on gravel. We will try not to repeat the mistake in the second loop. Scary moment, but the car works good.”Hungarian champion András Hadik is fourth followed by Norbert Herczig, who is fighting back by winning SS4 in his Škoda Rally Team Hungaria entry following a delay on SS2 due to a damaged tyre. He’s 21.4s behind Gryazin heading to service in Nyíregyháza.ERC champion elect Andreas Mikkelsen has slipped to seventh behind Ádám Velenczei with a power issue. Efrén Llarena is eighth followed by Miko Marczyk and Mads Østberg, who suffered a high-speed spin into a ditch on SS3.After three stages, Joan Vinyes led ERC2, Jean-Baptiste Francheschi was on top in ERC3/ERC3 Junior. Ken Torn, Dariusz Poloński and Paulo Soria head ERC Junior, the Abarth Rally Cup and the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT respectively.Clickfor the leg two start orderClickfor the event itineraryClickfor live timingClickfor how to watch liveClick HERE for how to listen to ERC Radio

