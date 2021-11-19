Alexey Lukyanuk has been on sensational form to head the order on Rally Islas Canarias, the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, this morning.





Driving a Pirelli-equipped Citroën C3 Rally2 for the Saintéloc Junior Team, Lukyanuk outgunned Efrén Llarena by 0.1s on SS1, beat Miko Marczyk by the same margin on SS2 before heading Iván Ares by 2.0s on SS3. But he saved his best to last on SS4 by going 6.4s faster than Canary Island champion Enrique Cruz, his closest rival through the 13.07-kilometre Santa Lucía test streamed live on



“It’s a perfect Canarias and the thing we enjoy the most and expect from this island,” said the 2018 and 2020 ERC champion. “These stages are just fantastic and we have enjoyed every metre. It was a massive pleasure to drive [stage four], probably the most exciting stage I have ever done. We know how to manage the brakes and tyres.”



MICHELIN-equipped Llarena is second for Rallye Team Spain with Simone Campedelli 0.4s behind for Team MRF Tyres. Marczyk (ORLEN Team), who is battling Llarena for the runner-up spot in the final ERC standings, is fourth and 2.2s behind his championship rival with Cruz and Yoann Bonato completing the top six.



Iván Ares is seventh with Jan Solans and Surhayén Pernía eighth and ninth respectively. Luis Monzón completes the top 10 despite reporting a turbo issue.



Nil Solans, who is P11 after four stages, went wide on a right-hand corner on SS4 but avoided damaging his Team MRF Tyres-entered Hyundai i20 R5. Yeráy Lemes is P12 on his debut in a Hyundai i20 N Rally2. Albert von Thurn und Taxis is P13 followed Luis Vilariño and Jarosław Kołtun.



Javier Pardo, who is chasing a sixth consecutive ERC2 victory and the category title, dropped time on SS2 when his Suzuki Swift R4lly S lost power. Although he was able to rectify the issue on the subsequent liaison section, he’s more than three minutes behind his Suzuki Motor Ibérica team-mate Joan Vinyes, who heads the showroom class ahead of Abarth Rally Cup contender Carlos Dávid García. Title contender Dmitry Feofanov is third followed by ERC2 newcomer Serhii Potiiko.



Tibor Érdi Jr’s debut in a Rally2 Kit-specification Škoda Fabia R4 was over almost before it had began after the Hungarian clipped a wall with the right-rear of his car 50 metres from the start of SS1. Dariusz Poloński, the Abarth Rally Cup title winner for 2021, retired on SS2 with an electrical fault.



Anthony Fotia heads fellow Renault Clio Rally4 driver Jean-Baptiste Franceschi by 5.5s in ERC3 and ERC3 Junior with Franceschi’s ERC3 Junior rival Sami Pajari (Ford Fiesta Rally4) third. Pep Bassas, who effectively needs to win ERC3 on Rally Islas Canarias to deny Franceschi the title, is fourth after power and intercom issues slowed his Peugeot 208 Rally4.



The 45th Rally Islas Canarias resumes with the repeat of the 11.91-kilometre Valsequillo from 14h58 local time.



