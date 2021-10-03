Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras is building up to a thrilling climax with the battle for FIA European Rally Championship glory set to go down to the wire in northern Portugal this afternoon.





Dani Sordo (Team MRF Tyres) then went fastest on SS10, Sta Quitéria, by a slender 0.1s over Lukyanuk, who was able to cut Mikkelsen’s overall lead to 0.7s heading to SS11, Montim. Marczyk, meanwhile, was 0.4s off Sordo’s stage-winning pace.



Mikkelsen, driving a MICHELIN-equipped Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, scored his second stage win of the day with a 1.2s margin over Lukyanuk on SS11 to head to the iconic Lameirinha test and the famous Pedra Sentada jump, streamed live on



And that advantage increased to 9.3s when Mikkelsen scored his third stage win of the day by 0.5s ahead of Sordo with Nil Solans (Rallye Team Spain) third fastest followed by Citroën C3 Rally2-driving Lukyanuk, who trailed Mikkelsen by 7.4s.



“It’s nice, it’s better than last time I was in this car in this stage then I rolled,” Mikkelsen said. “It was fine, a clean stage. I was trying to drive without any risk but keeping a good rhythm and we’re managing quite well, we’re enjoying.”



Behind Mikkelsen and Lukyanuk, Armindo Araújo continues to hold third overall, one place ahead of Portuguese championship rival Bruno Magalhães, who is making his debut in a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 run by Team Hyundai Portugal. The three-time Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras winner conceded that he’s yet to find the perfect set-up for the all-new car on the back of limited testing. “The car is too soft and is moving a lot,” Magalhães said.



Solans is fifth overall followed by Škoda Rally Team Hungaria’s Norbert Herczig, Erik Cais in a Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally2 and CHL Sport Auto’s Yoann Bonato.



Marczyk, who is running first on the road, demoted Benito Guerra for ninth on SS9 when the Mexican had to reverse after overshooting a junction. Ricardo Teodósio holds P11 despite persistent overheating issues.



Sordo, who restarted this morning after crashing out on Saturday’s final stage, completed SS9 with his front bumper missing after it became detached following a watersplash. Sordo’s Hyundai i20 R5 also sported rear-end damage at the completion of SS12.



The Spaniard is P12 followed by ERC2 leader Javier Pardo (Suzuki Motor Ibérica) and local driver Miguel Correia. Alberto Battistolli completes the top 15 followed by José Pedro Fontes and Joan Vinyes, who picked up a left-rear puncture on SS12.



In ERC2, Dmitry Feofanov has moved up to third behind the top two, Pardo and Vinyes, after Victor Cartier stopped on SS10 with a fuel pump issue. Pep Bassas holds a comfortable margin over Jean-Baptiste Franceschi in ERC3 with Pedro Almeida, who was fastest in class on SS9, third.



SS13, the repeat of the Seixoso test, is due to get underway at 13h20 (14h20 CET).



