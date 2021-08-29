Andreas Mikkelsen is the new provisional leader of the FIA European Rally Championship.

By finishing runner-up to Jan Kopecký on Barum Czech Rally Zlín yesterday, Mikkelsen now heads Alexey Lukyanuk by 29 points at the halfway point of the season with Miko Marczyk and Efrén Llarena in second and third respectively.



Mikkeslen, who drives a Toksport WRT-entered Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo on MICHELIN tyres, arrived in Zlín one point behind Lukyunuk in the ERC standings. But when the defending champion was unable to start following a car-wrecking testing crash on Wednesday, Mikkelsen was handed a gilt-edged opportunity to move to the top of the title table.



“This was really important for the championship and we now have quite a good margin,” the Norwegian said. “Of course it’s a shame Lukyanuk didn’t do the rally because he would have definitely mixed in with the fight. I’m happy with our performance this weekend, we knew it was going to be difficult with the Czech drivers because it’s almost 10 years since I was last here. But I would definitely have signed for second place before the rally.”



Provisional ERC standings after Round 4/8:

1 Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR) 96 points

2 Miko Marczyk (POL) 78

3 Efrén Llarena (ESP) 76

4 Alexey Lukyanuk (RUS) 67

5 Norbert Herczig (HUN) 67

