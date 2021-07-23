Andreas Mikkelsen will run first on the road on Saturday’s six stages after choosing to lead the pack on Rally di Roma Capitale during the start selection ceremony beneath the Eternal City’s Castel Sant’Angelo.

Toksport WRT driver Mikkelsen was the seventh driver to choose his position for tomorrow’s action in the FIA European Rally Championship and picked first place in his Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



Asked why he chose to open the road, Mikkelsen said: “I have no idea [about our road position for tomorrow]. I don’t know, there’s probably a reason why the Italian drivers start further back.”



Nikolay Gryazin earned the right to make his selection first after going quickest on the Qualifying Stage. He chose P15, the final spot available.

