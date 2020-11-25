The world championship event winner triumphed on his return to the ERC on Rally Hungary earlier this month and starts Rally Islas Canarias for the first time in eight years intent on adding to his victory tally for the Topp-Cars Rally Team.



“I got the victory [in Hungary] a bit easier when Alexey got his problems,” said the Norwegian, who drives a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo. “Because of the easier and more constant conditions [compared to Hungary] it’s all about being the fastest. I expect the time differences to be very small on this rally so I do believe we have to push form the word go if we want to fight at the top.”