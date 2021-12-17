Andreas Mikkelsen was among the champions honoured at the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony in Paris last night as he received the governing body’s trophy for winning the FIA European Rally Championship in 2021.

Mikkelsen, 32, completed October’s Rally Hungary with an unbeatable points advantage but the title result remained provisional until after the star-studded gathering at the Carrousel du Louvre in the French capital, as is tradition.



The celebration, hosted by television presenters Julien Fébreau and Nicki Shields, was Jean Todt's last appearance at the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony as FIA President, with his term ending today (Friday) after 12 years.



Driving a MICHELIN-equipped Škoda Fabia Rally2 for Toksport WRT, Mikkelsen took standout victories on the 55th Azores Rallye and Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguerias. He also won the WRC2 title during a hugely impressive season from the Norwegian ace.



Spaniard Sara Fernández was also in attendance to receive her trophy for winning the FIA European Rally Championship for Co-Drivers. Visit FIAERC.com soon for more on the Rallye Team Spain member’s night at the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony.

