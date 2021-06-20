Andreas Mikkelsen has started the journey south to Warsaw boosted by back-to-back stage wins on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland.
Mikkelsen’s charge through SS12, Gmina Mragowo, was streamed live onFacebookandYouTubeand was 8.3s faster than event leader and defending ERC champion Alexey Lukyanuk managed in his Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 Rally2.
With two stages of the 100th-anniversary Rally Poland remaining, Lukyanuk leads Mikkelsen (Toksport WRT Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo) by 22.6s.
“We tried to have a little bit of fun and keep the pressure,” said Mikkelsen, who was 3.1s quicker than Lukyanuk on SS11. “It was quite rough in there so I tried to take care of the tyres as good as I could. It’s never over before it’s over, we had a clean stage, no issues, we could go four or five seconds faster with a proper, proper [push] but it was okay.”
Lukyanuk, bidding for a third FIA European Rally Championship title in 2021, wasn’t troubled by Mikkelsen’s pace and the resulting reduction in his overall lead, however.
“Andreas is looking to push 100 per cent, we did it carefully looking for the car in the ruts, we’re carrying an extra spare and it also not helps,” Lukyanuk said. “We’re just trying to keep it safe, maybe a bit too much, but, okay, the gap is still good and no drama. It’s nice [to be leading but there is] a new stage ahead of us so it will be interesting.”
The all-new Przasnysz stage (SS13) is almost 150 kilometres south of the Gmina Mragowo finish and is due to get underway at 13h35 local time. The deciding street stage in central Warsaw takes place from 18h00. ClickHEREfor live timing.
