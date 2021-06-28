Andreas Mikkelsen has highlighted the importance of a successful test in Latvia ahead of the country’s FIA European Rally Championship counter this week.

Mikkelsen admitted at the finish of ORLEN 77th Rally Poland that he’s still adapting to his Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo on gravel. He plans to use his pre-Rally Liepāja running to boost his chances of moving to the top step of the podium after finishing runner-up to Alexey Lukyanuk on the ERC season opener.



“At the moment I feel we are one step behind so I need to make some changes to be comfortable on these types of roads and to really attack. We have a test before and this will be important to be able to fight.”

