Mikkelsen was denied victory on his last visit to Gran Canaria eight years ago when a misfire slowed his pace on the decisive stage, which allowed Jan Kopecký to win the event in an identical Škoda Fabia S2000 instead.



Having made a winning return to the ERC on Rally Hungary earlier this month, Mikkelsen is back on European championship duty in the same Topp-Cars Rally Team-run Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo he drove to victory in Nyíregyháza.



“Of course, I go there to win the rally, every rally that I enter I am going for the win,” the Norwegian told Autosport.com. "I don't expect to win easy because the roads are like a race track so it is easy to be fast on this type of rally. Hopefully I can open up a gap at the beginning and try and maintain it.”



Rally Islas Canarias is set to take place from November 26-28.



Mikkelsen and former co-driver Ola Fløene are pictured in action on Rally Islas Canarias in 2012, which was then a round of the Intercontinental Rally Challenge