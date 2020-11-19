Andreas Mikkelsen has hatched a plan to revenge his 2012 Rally Islas Canarias heartache by winning next week’s FIA European Rally Championship season decider.
Mikkelsen was denied victory on his last visit to Gran Canaria eight years ago when a misfire slowed his pace on the decisive stage, which allowed Jan Kopecký to win the event in an identical Škoda Fabia S2000 instead.
Having made a winning return to the ERC on Rally Hungary earlier this month, Mikkelsen is back on European championship duty in the same Topp-Cars Rally Team-run Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo he drove to victory in Nyíregyháza.
“Of course, I go there to win the rally, every rally that I enter I am going for the win,” the Norwegian told Autosport.com. "I don't expect to win easy because the roads are like a race track so it is easy to be fast on this type of rally. Hopefully I can open up a gap at the beginning and try and maintain it.”
Rally Islas Canarias is set to take place from November 26-28.
Mikkelsen and former co-driver Ola Fløene are pictured in action on Rally Islas Canarias in 2012, which was then a round of the Intercontinental Rally Challenge
