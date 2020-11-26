Mikkelsen, who won on his return to the FIA European Rally Championship in Hungary earlier this month, was fourth quickest on the Qualifying Stage but opted to run at the front of the field in his Topp-Cars Rally Team Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



ORLEN Team’s Miko Marczyk earned the right to select his starting position first after setting the pace on the Qualifying Stage. However, the Polish champion from 2019 elected to start P12 to take advantage of what he hopes will be a drier road surface following expected overnight rain.



Craig Breen, who was second fastest on the stage for Team MRF Tyres, chose P15. Oliver Solberg starts fifth, while his ERC1 Junior title rival Grégoire Munster is down in P16 for BMA Autosport.



European championship leader Alexey Lukyanuk was absent from the start selection process after languishing P34 following qualifying. He lines up in P27 on the start order but is adamant that a later starting position could work in his favour in the event of forecasted rain.



The leg one start list appears below:



Rally Islas Canarias 2020 leg one start list