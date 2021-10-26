Andreas Mikkelsen’s FIA European Rally Championship title triumph* on Rally Hungary will be the feature item on the ERC All Access magazine programme tonight (Tuesday).

Due to be shown on Eurosport from 21h30 CET,ERC All Accesswill go behind the scenes as Mikkelsen bids to take the coveted crown in his Toksport WRT Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



The programme will also include highlights of another action-packed Rally Hungary plus spectacular footage from the ERC’s camera in the sky.



Viewers are advised to check local listings for full details.



*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

